Easter Trading Bill: Poll Shows Broad Support For Freedom To Trade

ACT MP Cameron Luxton is welcoming a new Taxpayers’ Union Curia poll showing broad support for his campaign to liberalise Easter Trading rules.

The scientific poll suggests 64% of New Zealanders support allowing shops to trade on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, compared to 27% opposed and 9% who are unsure.

Crucially, the poll shows net support among voters of every political party in Parliament.

64% of National voters supported reform, compared to 27% opposed and 9% unsure.

62% of Labour voters supported reform, compared to 29% opposed and 9% unsure.

62% of Greens voters supported reform, compared to 30% opposed and 8% unsure.

69% of ACT voters supported reform, compared to 22% opposed and 9% unsure.

79% of NZ First voters supported reform, compared to 18% opposed and 3% unsure.

46% of Te Pāti Māori voters supported reform, compared to 31% opposed and 23% unsure.

There is also majority support across gender, age group, and location.

“I understand that MPs exercising their conscience vote will be concerned about the views those New Zealanders who elected them,” says Luxton. “This polling should give them confidence that voting for greater freedom over Easter isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s also good politics.

“I’m writing to my colleagues across Parliament to ensure they are aware of public opinion, and reminding them of their right to vote freely on what the Speaker has designated a conscience vote.

“My bill, which will soon be up for its first reading in Parliament, means that if you want to trade over the Easter weekend you can. And workers’ existing rights to decline rostered hours on Easter Sunday will be extended to Good Friday, making those the only two days of the year with such explicit protections.

“Fundamentally my bill is about trusting Kiwis to make choices about how they spend their long weekend. It replaces a complex patchwork of local trading policies and absurd hospitality rules with a principle of freedom to trade or not trade.”

