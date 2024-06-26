Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
ACT Delivers New Protections For Retail Heroes

Wednesday, 26 June 2024, 12:46 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Everybody deserves to feel safe at work. But we are seeing far too many heartbreaking cases of workers and business owners being attacked while trying to earn an honest living,” says ACT Ethnic Communities spokesperson Dr Parmjeet Parmar.

“Many retailers are taking drastic and costly measures to protect themselves, their workers, and their families, such as building steel cages around shop counters.

“Now, with ACT in Government, retail crime is finally being taken seriously. Today’s announcement from the Justice Minister delivers on three points in ACT’s coalition agreement.

“I have spoken to many retailers who feel especially vulnerable when working alone. Some criminals see them as easy targets. We are countering this perception by introducing a new aggravating factor for offences against people working sole charge.

“Many small shops are connected to the family home. When these shops are invaded, workers often can’t retreat without endangering their family members. There is also a risk of retribution against family members when business owners defend themselves against criminals who know where they live. So we are introducing an aggravating factor at sentencing for offences against businesses interconnected with a family home.

“The principles of the Sentencing Act are stacked against victims. Most of the principles tell judges to consider the offender, and only one concerns the victim. So we are giving greater weight to the needs of victims over offenders, requiring courts to take into account any information provided to it concerning a victim’s needs and circumstances.

“Ultimately, these law changes send a message of deterrence by locking up criminals for longer when they target hard working New Zealanders. It is a strong expression of ACT’s values, supporting the safety and rights of the real heroes who turn up at work each day, contributing something positive to their own future and that of their families.”

