GPS 2024: Record Transport Investment To Drive Economic Growth

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

The final Government Policy Statement on land transport 2024 (GPS 2024) outlines the Government’s ambitious $22 billion transport plan to boost productivity and support economic growth, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Upon being elected, the Government was clear that we wanted to make good on our transport promises to New Zealanders and that is what we are doing with our Government Policy Statement on land transport,” Mr Brown says.

GPS 2024 is already delivering for New Zealanders with:

a 41 per cent boost in public transport services and operations funding;

a 91 per cent boost for NZTA to fix and prevent potholes on state highways; and

a 50 per cent boost across local councils to fix and prevent potholes on local roads.

“Since we announced the draft Government Policy Statement on land transport, an additional $1 billion has been confirmed for the National Land Transport Fund (NLTF) through Budget 2024. This will accelerate our transport plan and support the delivery of Roads of National Significance (RoNS) and major public transport projects.”

“Over the next three years, the Government will invest around $7 billion per year to build and maintain a transport system that enables Kiwis to get to where they need to go quickly and safely.

“GPS 2024 sees the return of the successful RoNS programme that was stopped under the previous government. Previous National-led governments delivered a pipeline of modern, high-quality, safe road projects under the RoNS banner, and we are bringing it back with 17 projects. These will be joined by 11 Roads of Regional Significance (RoRS) to create stronger transport connections throughout New Zealand that supports productivity and economic growth.

“Delivering reliable, effective, and efficient public transport is a key priority for our Government, which is why we have confirmed significant investment into New Zealand’s public transport infrastructure and services.

“Disruptions have been felt widely across our rail networks in recent years and have highlighted how important it is that we continue to invest in our networks. Investing in metropolitan rail and the Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga freight triangle is a priority.

For the first time, GPS 2024 is ringfencing road maintenance funding towards resealing, rehabilitation, and drainage maintenance works to prevent potholes on our State highways and local roads.

“Road safety remains a strategic priority, with GPS 2024 directing investment toward road policing and enforcement, new and safe roading infrastructure, and targeting the highest contributors to fatal crashes.

“As part of our plan to improve road safety and restore law and order, we will introduce workable legislation this year to implement roadside drug testing and will require Police to conduct 3.3 million alcohol breath tests every year.”

The Coalition Government’s GPS 2024 is available at www.transport.govt.nz/GPS2024

Notes:

The Government is investing up to $3.1 billion for public transport infrastructure and $2.3 billion for public transport services over the next three years. This funding will help support and grow reliable public transport services in our main cities and ensure services are reliable.

Through NZTA, the Government has ringfenced $3.9 billion for the local road pothole prevention activity class and the State Highway pothole prevention activity class. This will fund resealing, rehabilitation, and drainage maintenance works to ensure that NZTA and councils get our State Highways and local roads up to the safe and reliable standards that Kiwis expect.

Additional funding for rail has been allocated in Budget 2024, including $266.9 million to upgrade and maintain the metropolitan rail networks in Auckland and Wellington and $200 million to support KiwiRail to carry out maintenance and renewals on the national rail network.

The $6.54 billion of existing funding for the Roads of Regional Significance is in addition to the $22 billion announced in the Government Policy Statement on land transport 2024.

The final GPS 2024 will be used by the NZTA in developing their National Land Transport Programme (NLTP), which will confirm the projects to be funded over the next three years in line with this GPS 2024.

NLTF Indicative Allocation for Public Transport Services and Operations by region:

NLTF Indicative Allocation for State Highway Pothole Prevention:

NLTF Indicative Allocation for Local Road Pothole Prevention by Region:

These indicative funding allocations for Local road and State Highway pothole prevention are in addition to other Crown Funding provided for emergency recovery works.

