Parliament

High-level Political Delegation To Visit Pacific

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 2:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters will lead a high-level political delegation to Solomon Islands, Nauru and Niue next week.

"New Zealand's relationships in the Pacific are fundamental to our foreign policy, and we are determined to continue strengthening them,” says Mr Peters.

“We look forward to engaging with the political leaderships in Solomons, Nauru, and Niue next week, in the context of urgent development and strategic challenges in the region.

"We expect major regional issues to be on the agenda, including the events in New Caledonia, as we look forward to the PALM Summit in Japan next month."

Mr Peters will be accompanied by Minister of Police and for Emergency Management and Recovery Mark Mitchell; Chair of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee (FADTC) Tim van de Molen; FADTC members Damien O’Connor and Teanau Tuiono; and Chair of the Labour Pacific Caucus, Jenny Salesa.

"There is deep interest in and commitment to the Pacific across our Cabinet and our Parliament, and we are pleased to again be taking a broad political delegation into the region," Mr Peters says.

The delegation departs New Zealand on Monday 1 July, returning on Saturday 6 July.

