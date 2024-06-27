Swarbrick’s Rhetoric Doesn’t Befit Position Of Party Leader

Responding to Chlöe Swarbrick today leading a chant of “From the river to the sea…”, ACT Leader David Seymour says:

“The difference here is that Chlöe Swarbrick has now stepped into James Shaw’s shoes as Green Party co-leader. She could be using her new platform to unify, to build bridges, and to share a positive vision. Instead, she’s brought her divisive, crowd-baiting rhetoric to her party’s highest station.

"She clearly hasn't learned anything after being called by the Human Rights Commission to a mediation over her previous use of the phrase.

“The chant, which appears in Hamas's charter, is widely understood to promote the end of Israel and the cleansing of Jews from that corner of the world. It’s a provocation that Swarbrick is using to score cheap political points with the most radical arm of her party’s supporters. It doesn’t befit a party leader and she owes New Zealanders, especially Jewish New Zealanders, an apology.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

