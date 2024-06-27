Emergency Support For East Coast Flooding

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for Social Development and Employment

27 June 2024

Civil Defence payments are now available for people affected by the severe weather in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti to help cover some emergency costs, Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston has announced.

“We want to make sure those communities that are doing it tough because of the latest severe weather event have as much support as possible.

“From today, if you’re based in Wairoa, Te Karaka or Haumoana and have been impacted by the severe weather you may be able to get help to pay for food, bedding, and clothing.

“You don’t have to be on a benefit to qualify for a Civil Defence payment, and non-residents in these areas may be eligible.

Anyone wanting to apply is encouraged to talk to someone from their local welfare team at a Civil Defence centre, or phone MSD’s general enquiries team on 0800 559 009, Louise Upston says.

“The local welfare team will be helping people displaced by the weather over the long weekend and will connect them to MSD staff as required.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

