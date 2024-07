NZ Labour Party Statement On UK Election Results

Chris Hipkins, Leader of the New Zealand Labour Party:

“Congratulations to Keir Starmer and the UK Labour Party on its resounding and historic election win.

“We share many values and common goals; a commitment to reaching net zero by 2050, a resilient and well-resourced national health system, and a belief that no-one gets left behind.

“I look forward to seeing progressive change for the United Kingdom and a fairer future for its people.”

