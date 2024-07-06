NZQA Board Appointments

Hon Erica Stanford

Minister of Education

Education Minister Erica Stanford has today announced three appointments to the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA).

Kevin Jenkins has been appointed as the new Chair of the NZQA Board while Bill Moran MNZM has been appointed as the Deputy Chair, replacing Pania Gray who remains on the Board as a member. Andrée Atkinson also becomes a Board member. They will begin in their roles from 26 July 2024.

“NZQA has a crucial role ensuring New Zealand qualifications are relevant, robust and credible. The appointees bring significant public and private sector experience and expertise to the Board. This will strengthen the Board’s business, governance, and financial capability,” Ms Stanford says.

“I want to thank Grant Cleland ONZM and Roger Moses CNZM for their service to the NZQA Board. I would also like to thank Pania Gray for acting as Board Chair since May. I look forward to working with the new members as they begin their terms.”

Kevin Jenkins – Board Chair

Kevin Jenkins is a professional director and with a strong background in both the public and private sectors. His other current roles include independent Chair - Real Estate Institute of New Zealand, Chair - Iti Kōpara | Public Governance Aotearoa, and Director - Harrison Grierson. He is also a member of the Risk and Assurance Committees of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Defence and was recently appointed to the Board of WorkSafe.

Bill Moran MNZM – Deputy Chair

Bill Moran has held key appointments in several government, private sector and charitable organisations. He currently Deputy Chair - WorkSafe NZ, Director - Pioneer Energy and a Board member of Te Pūkenga. Previous roles also include Deputy Secretary and the Chief Operating Officer at the Treasury. In 2019, Bill was awarded a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to state, sport, and youth.

Andrée Atkinson – Board member

Andrée Atkinson FCA has extensive experience in accountancy and business consultancy. Currently Andrée Chairs the nationwide charity Youthtown, Eventfinda Stadium on Auckland’s North Shore and several finance and risk committees. She is an Independent Board Member of New Zealand Certified Builders and is an independent Councillor on the Law Association. Andrée is also a Fellow of CAANZ (Chartered Accountants Association of Australia and New Zealand), member of the Institute of Directors and a member of the Disciplinary Tribunal of the New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants.

