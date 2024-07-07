Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ACT Kicks Off Winter Tour

Sunday, 7 July 2024, 1:01 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“For ACT, listening to New Zealanders never stops,” says ACT MP Todd Stephenson, who is leading the first leg of ACT’s winter tour.

“When we’re not in Wellington, our MPs are up and down the country, and tomorrow we’re kicking off a push to visit 30 different towns and communities in just two weeks.

“This is about leaving the Wellington bubble, diving deep into the real New Zealand and hearing from the people who actually keep the country running and pay the bills.

“We’ll tour small businesses and rural enterprises, and meet with local supporters. It’s a chance for Kiwis to tell us what challenges they face and hold us to account as we deliver the real change ACT campaigned on.”

The tour kicks off in Invercargill tomorrow. The ACT bus will stop in Queenstown, Arrowtown, Alexandra, Dunedin, Waikouiti, Oamaru, Timaru, Geraldine, Ashburton, Rakaia, Wigram, Christchurch, West Melton, Plimmerton, Ohau, Fielding, Palmerston North, Whanganui, Hawera, Kapuni, New Plymouth, Mokau, Uruti, Otorohonga, Hamilton, Te Aroha, Paeroa, and Tauranga, before finishing in Te Puke on the 19th.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 