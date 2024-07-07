ACT Kicks Off Winter Tour

“For ACT, listening to New Zealanders never stops,” says ACT MP Todd Stephenson, who is leading the first leg of ACT’s winter tour.

“When we’re not in Wellington, our MPs are up and down the country, and tomorrow we’re kicking off a push to visit 30 different towns and communities in just two weeks.

“This is about leaving the Wellington bubble, diving deep into the real New Zealand and hearing from the people who actually keep the country running and pay the bills.

“We’ll tour small businesses and rural enterprises, and meet with local supporters. It’s a chance for Kiwis to tell us what challenges they face and hold us to account as we deliver the real change ACT campaigned on.”

The tour kicks off in Invercargill tomorrow. The ACT bus will stop in Queenstown, Arrowtown, Alexandra, Dunedin, Waikouiti, Oamaru, Timaru, Geraldine, Ashburton, Rakaia, Wigram, Christchurch, West Melton, Plimmerton, Ohau, Fielding, Palmerston North, Whanganui, Hawera, Kapuni, New Plymouth, Mokau, Uruti, Otorohonga, Hamilton, Te Aroha, Paeroa, and Tauranga, before finishing in Te Puke on the 19th.

