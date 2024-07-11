Providers Of Military Assistance To Russia Targeted In New Sanctions

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs:

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced further sanctions as part of the Government’s ongoing response to Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia’s continued illegal war of aggression against Ukraine is a direct and shocking assault on the rules-based order. Our latest round of sanctions targets Russians involved in that country’s military-industrial complex, and those providing military assistance to Russia,” Mr Peters says.

These new sanctions include the designation of Russian individuals and entities involved in the illegal transfer of weaponry from North Korea to Russia, for use in Ukraine. These sanctions also target Iranian actors providing military assistance to Russia through the production and supply of drones.

“New Zealand condemns all those who provide military support to Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine. The supply of Iranian drones and North Korean weapons to Russia constitutes a threat to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“International efforts to impose sanctions against those involved raise the cost to Russia of its illegal war of aggression,” Mr Peters says.

Since the Russia Sanctions Act entered into force in March 2022, New Zealand has imposed sanctions on more than 1,700 individuals and entities, along with a range of trade measures. These new sanctions target seven individuals and 12 entities providing military support for Russia’s aggression.

More information about sanctions, travel bans, and export controls against Russia and Belarus, as well as diplomatic, military and economic support to Ukraine, can be found on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade website here.

