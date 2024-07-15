Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
New Zealand, Korea Strengthen Relationship

Monday, 15 July 2024, 7:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand and the Republic of Korea continue to strengthen their relationship, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

“New Zealand and Korea have a long history – from New Zealand soldiers fighting in the Korean War, through to our strong cooperation today as partners supporting the international rules-based order.

“We can and should be doing more together, to drive the prosperity and security of our peoples and the broader region.

“This includes a shared interest in the sustainable development of Pacific Island countries and in a free, stable and open Indo-Pacific,” Mr Peters says.

During his visit to Seoul, Mr Peters met Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, National Security Adviser Chang Ho-Jin, and Commander of United Nations Command, General Paul LeCamera.

“We expressed New Zealand’s solidarity with the Republic of Korea in opposition to North Korea’s illicit nuclear programmes.

“We have long-standing deployments of personnel to Korea, and also military assets to North Asia to monitor North Korea’s sanctions evasion,” Mr Peters says.

Mr Peters also visited the National War Memorial of Korea to lay a wreath in honour of those who lost their lives in the Korean War, including 45 New Zealand service people.

Korea was the first stop in Mr Peters’ visit to North East Asia. He will now be traveling to Japan.

© Scoop Media

