Regional Development Minister To Host Summits

Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Regional Development

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones will hold a series of nationwide summits to discuss regional priorities, aspirations and opportunities, with the first kicking off in Nelson on August 12.

The 15 summits will facilitate conversations about progressing regional economic growth and opportunities to drive productivity, prosperity and resilience through the Coalition Government’s recently launched Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF).

“The Government is focused on strengthening and growing our economy. Supporting the regions to prosper is key to achieving this. Through the RIF, we are looking to invest and co-invest in resilience infrastructure that improves regions’ ability to absorb, adapt and respond to stresses and shocks. We will also invest in projects that support growth through well-connected and productive regions.

“We are looking to the regions to identify their priorities themselves, to leverage existing opportunities, investment and strategies, and bolster the ambitions of local communities. This starts with conversations about central government and regional priorities and where they align, how we maximise the impacts of strategic investment and where we can work together.

“The summits are an opportunity for discussions with iwi representatives, local government, business leaders and sector organisations,” Mr Jones says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Organised by Kānoa, the Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit, the summits will take place over the next six to eight months.

Dates Regional Growth Summit (Location) Monday August 12 Top of the South/Te Tauihu (Nelson) Thursday August 15 West Coast (Greymouth) Tuesday 3 September Waikato (Hamilton) Friday 13 September Tai Tokerau (Kaikohe) Friday 20 September Bay Of Plenty (Whakatane) Friday 27 September Manawatu-Whanganui (Marton) Friday 4 October Oatgo (location TBC) Thursday 17 October Tairawhiti (Gisborne) Thursday 14 or Friday 15 November Southland/Murihiku (location TBC)

Friday 22 November Taranaki (location TBC) Friday 6 December Hawke's Bay (Hastlings)

Regional summits in Canterbury, Wairarapa, Kāpiti and Chatham Islands are still being finalised with dates in early 2025 to be confirmed.

More information about the RIF, including details about eligibility criteria and the application process, can also be found on the Grow Regions website.

© Scoop Media

