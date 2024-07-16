Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Regional Development Minister To Host Summits

Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 10:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Shane Jones
Minister for Regional Development

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones will hold a series of nationwide summits to discuss regional priorities, aspirations and opportunities, with the first kicking off in Nelson on August 12.

The 15 summits will facilitate conversations about progressing regional economic growth and opportunities to drive productivity, prosperity and resilience through the Coalition Government’s recently launched Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF).

“The Government is focused on strengthening and growing our economy. Supporting the regions to prosper is key to achieving this. Through the RIF, we are looking to invest and co-invest in resilience infrastructure that improves regions’ ability to absorb, adapt and respond to stresses and shocks. We will also invest in projects that support growth through well-connected and productive regions.

“We are looking to the regions to identify their priorities themselves, to leverage existing opportunities, investment and strategies, and bolster the ambitions of local communities. This starts with conversations about central government and regional priorities and where they align, how we maximise the impacts of strategic investment and where we can work together.

“The summits are an opportunity for discussions with iwi representatives, local government, business leaders and sector organisations,” Mr Jones says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Organised by Kānoa, the Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit, the summits will take place over the next six to eight months.

DatesRegional Growth Summit (Location)
 Monday August 12Top of the South/Te Tauihu (Nelson)
Thursday August 15West Coast (Greymouth)
Tuesday 3 SeptemberWaikato (Hamilton)
Friday 13 SeptemberTai Tokerau (Kaikohe)
Friday 20 SeptemberBay Of Plenty (Whakatane)
Friday 27 SeptemberManawatu-Whanganui (Marton)
Friday 4 OctoberOatgo (location TBC)
Thursday 17 OctoberTairawhiti (Gisborne)
Thursday 14 or Friday 15 NovemberSouthland/Murihiku (location TBC)
Friday 22 NovemberTaranaki (location TBC)
Friday 6 DecemberHawke's Bay (Hastlings)

Regional summits in Canterbury, Wairarapa, Kāpiti and Chatham Islands are still being finalised with dates in early 2025 to be confirmed.

More information about the RIF, including details about eligibility criteria and the application process, can also be found on the Grow Regions website.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 