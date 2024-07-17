Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Green Party Releases Executive Summary Of Independent Investigation

Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 10:53 am
Press Release: Green Party

Following consultation with named parties and thorough consideration of privacy interests, the Green Party is in a position to release the Executive Summary of the final report from the independent investigation into Darleen Tana.

“In line with our commitment to openness and transparency, we are pleased to share the Executive Summary of the independent, expert investigation into the actions of Darleen Tana with the public,” says Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“This Executive Summary makes it very clear that Darleen has failed to meet the standards we expect - not only of MPs within our Caucus, but across Parliament entirely.

“Darleen was given multiple opportunities to be upfront about the serious allegations she was facing but chose to obfuscate instead of answering straightforward questions, prompting the need for an independent investigation.

“Now the public can see why Caucus was unanimous in requesting Darleen’s resignation from Parliament.

“We are deeply disappointed that Darleen Tana has not been forthcoming about nor taken accountability for very serious breaches of our kaupapa, nor even acknowledged the impact of her behaviour on others.

“Her staying on as an MP risks undermining the credibility of Parliament as well as the faith the public has in it as an institution.

“It is in the best interests of everyone that she resigns,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

Click here for the Executive Summary of the independent investigation.

