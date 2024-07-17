Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
NZ Needs Better Insulated Homes, Not This

Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 11:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

In the past, lack of standards has resulted in a generation of cold, damp homes in New Zealand that are expensive to heat and make people unwell.

“Minister Chris Penk’s proposition to cancel insulation in all homes in New Zealand will only add to our country’s cold, damp housing stock,” building and construction spokesperson Arena Williams said.

“The reason we need insulation standards is so future homes are warmer, drier and don’t make people sick. The Minister is not living in the real world if he thinks saving a bit of money up front is worth that.

“This is unbelievably short-sighted. It will cost people more in the long run, both financially and to their health.

“The Minister must take on board the feedback of 99% of public submissions at select committee and the endorsement of almost every advisory panel in the country for better insulated new houses, because we don’t want to keep being the country known for having cold, unliveable and expensive homes,” Arena Williams said.

