ACT Party Appoints New General Manager/Party Secretary

ACT Party Acting President, Catherine Isaac, has today named Callum Purves as the Party’s new General Manager and Party Secretary.

“The ACT Party has seen rapid growth in the past two elections. ACT Ministers are now delivering in government and are at the leading edge of a significant programme of reform. We need to match this electoral success with a stronger party infrastructure to fight the 2026 election and beyond,” says Ms Isaac.

“I am delighted to welcome Callum to his new role. He brings with him extensive experience from working in political parties in the UK and a track record of success in campaign management and building teams of volunteers. This will prove invaluable as we continue to grow as a party.”

Prior to moving to New Zealand, Mr Purves worked for the UK Conservative Party, primarily in Scotland, where he managed election and by-election campaigns at council, Scottish Parliament, and UK Parliament levels. He has also held research and advisory roles in The Scottish Parliament. He has a Master of Arts in Economics from the University of St Andrews, Scotland.

Mr Purves has also served as a board member and trustee on several Scottish public bodies and charities, including five years as a unitary councillor on Perth & Kinross Council. He is a member of the Institute of Directors in New Zealand and the Public Relations Institute of New Zealand.

Most recently, Mr Purves worked as COO and Head of Campaigns at the Taxpayers’ Union, New Zealand’s largest political advocacy group with 200,000 supporters. In this role, he led the organisation’s day-to-day operations, including campaigns, communications, research, and grassroots engagement.

Mr Purves will take up the position of General Manager on 29 July. Arrangements will be made with the Electoral Commission for him to take over the position of Party Secretary shortly thereafter.

