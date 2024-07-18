$22.7m Of West Coast Resilience Projects Underway

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has welcomed news of progress being made by the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) on the first of several crucial resilience projects underway on the South Island’s West Coast.

“State highways across the West Coast are critical lifelines for communities throughout the region, including for freight and tourism. The Government is committed to ensuring these lifelines are resilient to ongoing severe weather events and other natural hazards,” Mr Brown says.

“Work to improve vulnerable sections of the state highway network along the West Coast are being delivered through the Crown-funded Transport Resilience Fund, with a $22.7m package for the West Coast region.

“With more than a dozen West Coast projects being funded through the Transport Resilience Fund, this work will help build road resilience with significant upgrades for slip management and flood mitigation.

“The first major construction project to start includes river protection works at the Whataroa River on SH6, which began in May. Phase two work on the eastern bridge abutment planned for late July. Similar protection work at the nearby Wanganui River bridge is currently at the end of the design review phase.

“Once this river protection work is completed, it will ensure both bridges are less vulnerable to the intense weather we sometimes see on the West Coast.

“Project teams are also replacing the Douglas No. 2 culvert south of Bruce Bay, replacing the aging culvert with a new 8.8 metre double box culvert.

“The Coalition Government is committed to making sure our state highways are resilient and maintained to the standard Kiwis expect. It’s great to see progress being made on these crucial projects on the West Coast, and I look forward to them being completed.”

Notes:

Projects included in the Transport Resilience Fund for the West Coast Region:

Project Hazard Type Project Status Pre Implementation Status of Physical Works SH6 Gates of Haast River Erosion River erosion Pre implementation work started: Single Stage Business Case (SSBC) Start date to be confirmed subject to outcome of SSBC. Construction planning and timing to be confirmed later this year. SH6 Wanganui River Bridge Abutment Protection River erosion Design complete, consenting underway Phase 1 started April 2024 Phase 2 subject to consenting. Construction planning and timing to be confirmed later this year. SH6 Whataroa River Bridge Abutment Protection River erosion Complete Phase 1 completed June 2024 Phase 2 started July 2024 SH73 Rock Shelter DSA and Strengthening Overslip Started Construction planning and timing to be confirmed later this year. SH73 Otira River Bridge Abutment Protection Bridge scour Project completed (via a different funding method) Completed SH6 Douglas Culver No.2 Replacement Flooding Approved Commenced June 2024 SH73 Candys Bend Scouring River erosion Design complete, SSBC underway Construction to start late 2025 SH6 Meybille Bay Slip Overslip Options assessment and SSBC underway Start date subject to outcome of options assessment. Construction planning and timing to be confirmed later this year. SH6 Buller Gorge Rock Scaling Rockfall Slope stability assessments complete. Design programmed Currently in design, to be completed by end of FY24/25 Cascade Corner Rock Scaling Rockfall Slope stability assessments complete. Design programmed Currently in design, to be completed by end of FY24/25 Cobden Hill West Rock Scaling Rockfall Slope stability assessments complete. Design programmed Currently in design, to be completed by end of FY24/25 Depot Creek Rock Scaling Rockfall Slope stability assessments complete. Design programmed Currently in design, to be completed by end of FY24/25 Ormon Falls Rock Scaling Rockfall Slope stability assessments complete. Design programmed Currently in design, to be completed by end of FY24/25 East of McGraths Corner Rock Scaling Rockfall Slope stability assessments complete. Design programmed Currently in design, to be completed by end of FY24/25 McGraths Corner Rock Scaling Rockfall Slope stability assessments complete. Design programmed Currently in design, to be completed by end of FY24/25 Whites Bridge West Approach Rock Scaling Rockfall Slope stability assessments complete. Design programmed Currently in design, to be completed by end of FY24/25 Rocky Point Rock Scaling Rockfall Slope stability assessments complete. Design programmed Currently in design, to be completed by end of FY24/25 SH6 Epitaph Slip – Remote Monitoring Rock Scaling Underslip Complete Installation completed May 2024. TARP (trigger action response plan) threshold development ongoing SH73 Kellys Creek Bridge Replacement Business Case Bridge replacement Options assessment and SSBC underway N/A – Construction not funded under Transport Resilience Fund

Low-Cost Low Risk (LCLR): small projects typically under $2 million.

Small-to-medium: more complex projects over $2 million.

