Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Rents Up Under National, Promises Fall Flat

Thursday, 18 July 2024, 11:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

National Party policies which promised to put “downward pressure” on rents are having the opposite effect.

The latest figures from Stats NZ saw rents increase another 4.8% in the year to June.

“Christopher Luxon and Chris Bishop have both said landlords will pass on any gains they make from National Party policies to reduce rents,” Labour housing spokesperson Kieran McAnulty said.

“But the dip in inflation is not going to help people pay soaring rates up 9.6%, or insurance premiums, up 14%. And it’s certainly not going to help make renting more affordable.

“The Government has made claims that they are trimming the fat, but all they are doing is pushing costs like water on to rate payers. Refusing to help the councils will only mean higher rates.

“This affects homeowners and renters, everyone who needs a roof over their heads. Just this week I met a retired man who has had to sell his house because the rates bill had become too high. If the Government thinks this is an isolated incident they are kidding themselves.

“Scrapping the First Home Grant, which makes it harder to get into a first home and leaves people renting for longer, isn’t helping either. Nor is cutting back the public house build programme so there aren’t as many homes being built.

“The fact is, Christopher Luxon and Chris Bishop are making changes that drive rates and rents up. It’s only going to get worse,” Kieran McAnulty said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 