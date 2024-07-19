Delivering 24 Hour Pothole Repairs

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

Kiwis and freight operators will benefit from the Coalition Government delivering on its commitment to introduce targets that will ensure a greater number of potholes on our state highways are identified and fixed within 24 hours, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Increasing productivity to help rebuild our economy is a key priority for the Government, and boosting pothole repairs and prevention will deliver a safe and efficient network that will support this growth.

“Our Government has inherited a significant backlog of road maintenance across the network. We are now catching up on the maintenance deficit to ensure that Kiwis and freight can get to where they need to go, quickly and safely.

“As part of our Pothole Prevention Fund, we campaigned on fixing potholes within 24 hours on our state highways. We are now delivering on this commitment to Kiwis and our freight sector.

“New targets have been agreed between the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) and roading contractors that will see an increase in the frequency of road inspections to identify potholes on our roads as quickly as possible. Instead of simply placing cold mix in potholes, contractors will now increase the use of new innovations to ensure that temporary pothole repairs last longer before a permanent reseal can take place.”

The Government’s new pothole repair targets agreed between NZTA and roading contractors include:

95 per cent of potholes on High Volume, National, and Arterial state highways to be repaired within 24 hours of identification.

85 per cent of potholes on Regional, Primary Collector, and Secondary Collector state highways to be repaired within 24 hours of identification.

“Achieving these targets will reduce the number of potholes on our roads, and the use of premium materials, innovative technology, and increased resources will prevent potholes from forming again in the same location.”

The targets announced today will be delivered through NZTA’s State Highway Pothole Prevention Activity Class.

“Our Government has delivered a record 91 per cent funding boost for State Highway Pothole Prevention over the next three years. But to get results, that funding boost must be paired with higher expectations. The targets I have announced today will help focusNZTA and our roading contractors on ensuring we can repair and prevent the potholes that have been plaguing our roads.

“Kiwis want potholes fixed and our roads properly maintained. Our record investment, coupled with these new targets and a renewed focus on delivery, will help improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of our transport network.

“Potholes are a safety hazard and cause significant disruption, which is why I encourage all New Zealanders that see a pothole on our highways to report it to NZTA immediately by calling 0800 44 44 49.”

Progress on achieving these targets will be tracked through automated real-time reporting by 1 August and NZTA is already holding daily operational calls with suppliers to monitor performance and identify trends.

