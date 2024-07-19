Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Statement From Labour Auckland Issues Spokesperson Shanan Halbert

Friday, 19 July 2024, 1:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

“Auckland Council's introduction of a $50 seven-day fare cap for public transport is a welcome relief for Aucklanders who continue to face cost of living pressures,” Labour’s Auckland issues spokesperson Shanan Halbert said.

“The fare cap will support Auckland whānau who have been hammered with increased public transport costs under the National Government, which removed public transport subsidies in May.

“This is an admirable move from council, showing it heard the needs of Aucklanders on this issue. The Government must step up and provide adequate cost of living support and offer more affordable public transport options to Aucklanders. This is something which they continue to fail at, despite the Auckland and Transport portfolios being held by the same minister,” Shanan Halbert said.

© Scoop Media

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
