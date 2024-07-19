Climate Change Minister To Attend Climate Action Meeting In China

Hon Simon Watts

Minister of Climate Change

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts will travel to China on Saturday to attend the Ministerial on Climate Action meeting held in Wuhan.

“Attending the Ministerial on Climate Action is an opportunity to advocate for New Zealand climate priorities and engage with our key partners on climate action,” Mr Watts says.

“This will be the first time a New Zealand Minister has attended in person, and I look forward to discussions on reducing the impacts of climate change, while continuing to build strong relationships with counterparts ahead of COP29 in November.”

The meeting convenes representatives from over 30 countries, including the COP Presidency, Ministers, and Chairs of key party groupings in the United Nations climate negotiations.

While in China, Mr Watts will also travel to Shanghai to meet with New Zealand businesses in-market, including members of the New Zealand Business Roundtable in China (NZBRIC).

“Sustainability has long been part of New Zealand’s value proposition, and the Government is committed to supporting our exporters to compete on the world stage, including in the Chinese market,” Mr Watts says.

“I’m looking forward to hearing first-hand how New Zealand businesses are leading the way on sustainability solutions and innovating and adapting their products to meet tomorrow’s challenges.

“China is a vital global partner to address climate change, and New Zealand is committed to strengthening our cooperation with China in these areas.”

The Minister will depart New Zealand on Saturday 20 July, returning on Wednesday 24 July.

