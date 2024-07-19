Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand, Japan Renew Pacific Partnership

Friday, 19 July 2024, 7:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand and Japan will continue to step up their shared engagement with the Pacific, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

“New Zealand and Japan have a strong, shared interest in a free, open and stable Pacific Islands region,” Mr Peters says.

“We are pleased to be finding more ways to work together in the region.”

Mr Peters attended the Japan-Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM10) this week, hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida - and held a range of meetings, including with the leaders of the Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Marshall Islands, and Vanuatu.

“Japan is a long-standing partner for the Pacific region, and this meeting has again showcased its high-quality assistance and support to the region,” Mr Peters says.

The PALM meeting agreed a Declaration highlighting future Pacific-Japan cooperation and a Joint Action Plan setting out how Japan will deliver its commitments to the region.

While in Japan, Mr Peters held meetings with Prime Minister Kishida, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, and Defence Minister Minoru Kihara.

“Our discussions made clear the similar ways that New Zealand and Japan see the world and our region, and the importance of our work together - as we seek a stable and prosperous region,” Mr Peters says.

Mr Peters also attended an event promoting aquaculture cooperation between New Zealand and Japan and delivered a foreign policy speech entitled ‘Pacific Futures’ - available here.

Mr Peters returns to New Zealand tomorrow (20 July).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 