New Zealand, Japan Renew Pacific Partnership

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand and Japan will continue to step up their shared engagement with the Pacific, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

“New Zealand and Japan have a strong, shared interest in a free, open and stable Pacific Islands region,” Mr Peters says.

“We are pleased to be finding more ways to work together in the region.”

Mr Peters attended the Japan-Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM10) this week, hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida - and held a range of meetings, including with the leaders of the Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Marshall Islands, and Vanuatu.

“Japan is a long-standing partner for the Pacific region, and this meeting has again showcased its high-quality assistance and support to the region,” Mr Peters says.

The PALM meeting agreed a Declaration highlighting future Pacific-Japan cooperation and a Joint Action Plan setting out how Japan will deliver its commitments to the region.

While in Japan, Mr Peters held meetings with Prime Minister Kishida, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, and Defence Minister Minoru Kihara.

“Our discussions made clear the similar ways that New Zealand and Japan see the world and our region, and the importance of our work together - as we seek a stable and prosperous region,” Mr Peters says.

Mr Peters also attended an event promoting aquaculture cooperation between New Zealand and Japan and delivered a foreign policy speech entitled ‘Pacific Futures’ - available here.

Mr Peters returns to New Zealand tomorrow (20 July).

