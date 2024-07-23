Govt Must Act On Israel’s Illegal Occupation Of Palestine

The Green Party is calling on the Government to take action off the back of the International Court of Justice ruling on Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine.

“Silence is complicity, and New Zealand cannot ignore the ICJ’s detailed and damning assessment of Israel’s long-term illegal occupation of Palestine,” says the Green Party’s Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Teanau Tuiono.

“The ICJ’s Advisory Opinion couldn’t be more clear: Israel has breached international law over decades of incursions and illegal settlements on Palestinian land.

“As a consequence of the illegal occupation and Israel’s apartheid approach towards Palestinians living within Israel and the occupied territories, the Palestinian people have been deprived of their right to self-determination for decades.

“Israel’s flagrant disregard both for international law and the rights of Palestinian people is ultimately what has caused the territory to become mired in violent conflict which is at its absolute worst as we speak.

“The conflict has built up over decades partly because countries like ours didn’t speak up for peace and against Israel’s actions that have pushed genuine self-determination for the people of Palestine further and further away.

“It is high time for New Zealand to find its moral compass, stand up for peace and join other countries urging Israel to pull back from its illegal occupation and recognise human rights.

“Until that is done New Zealand must work with the international community to impose sanctions on Israel in the same way as it has on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. We call on Aotearoa to take clear action to build a lasting peace - by recognising Palestine as a state and demonstrating our willingness to be involved in international peace building efforts.

“If Israel doesn’t start complying with international law, we should expel its ambassador. We cannot stay silent, we must act,” says Teanau Tuiono.

