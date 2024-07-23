Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

HNZ Exposes Minister Spinning In Freefall

Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 4:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Health New Zealand contradicted the Government’s spin that back-office bureaucracy is the cause of overspend in the public health system.

“The Prime Minister and his Minister of Health Shane Reti have claimed there is ‘plenty of money’ for Health New Zealand, but we know the organisation has been in trouble since National ignored officials on budget increase advice, and didn’t allocate sufficient funding in the Budget,” Labour health spokesperson Ayesha Verrall said.

“Health New Zealand revealed it was pay equity and the increased number of nurses that led to overspend. This contradicts the Minister’s claim that back-office staff are the cause of cost overruns and shows chaos between the Beehive and health leadership.

“The Government is launching a programme of health cuts because it has underfunded the health system.

“Every day we hear from clinicians that frontline roles are going unfilled.

“The Prime Minister and the Minister of Health launched their attack yesterday, but as we’ve seen in the last day, their spin doesn’t stand up to scrutiny,” Ayesha Verrall said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 