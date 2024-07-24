Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Rebuilding The Economy Through Better Regulation

Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 11:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Melissa Lee
Minister for Economic Development

Two Bills designed to improve regulation and make it easier to do business have passed their first reading in Parliament, says Economic Development Minister Melissa Lee.

The Regulatory Systems (Economic Development) Amendment Bill and Regulatory Systems (Immigration and Workforce) Amendment Bill make key changes to legislation administered by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

“Cutting red tape, removing obstacles, and ending unnecessary bureaucracy is an important part of the Government’s plan to rebuild the economy,” says Ms Lee.

“Many of the changes in these Bills are small in nature, but together they add up to countless hours no longer wasted on paperwork and barriers to success in our economy.”

The Bills keep legislation up to date with changing information and technology and collectively, the changes will reduce compliance burden, clarify unclear provisions, and remove redundant provisions. Sectors covered by the Bills include commerce and consumer affairs; science, innovation and technology; media and communications; justice; immigration; workplace relations and safety; and energy.

“Fixing problems in legislation and regulation that cause barriers to business and our economy is one of the ways this Government delivers better public services,” says Ms Lee.

