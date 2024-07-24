Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt Must Listen To Experiences Of Abuse Survivors

Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Government must do all it can to bring abuse in care to an end following the release of the independent inquiry.

“We cannot let history repeat itself, we must learn from our mistakes and bring abuse in care to an end,” says the Green Party Spokesperson for Children, Kahurangi Carter.

“The difficult journeys and harrowing testimonies from survivors who contributed to the Royal Commission of Inquiry cannot be ignored. It is incumbent on the Government to listen and learn from their stories.

“This five-year inquiry involved painstaking collation of stories from people who have experienced grave mistreatment in care. We as a country have a duty to ensure this inquiry wasn’t in vain.

“However the reality is that the policies of this Government are likely to see a continuation of the legacy of neglect and abuse at the hands of the state.

“Labelling troubled children as young serious offenders, sending them to military boot camps, removing Treaty provisions in the Oranga Tamariki Act and building mega prisons all contribute to a cradle to the grave pipeline of institutionalisation which ruins people’s lives.

“The report’s recommendations for how to address the disgraceful legacy of abuse are clear - it is also clear the Government is taking us in a different direction.

“Let’s not fail rangatahi all over again.

“We acknowledge and thank all those survivors, whānau, hapū, iwi, communities and support networks who advocated and told their stories throughout the Inquiry. Māori, Pasifika, disabled, impoverished and Rainbow tamariki have borne the brunt of this abuse.

“We can build a future where abuse and neglect is eliminated by undertaking transformational change to a system that has failed our communities time and time again.

“Hundreds of thousands of young people were abused and neglected. An apology must be followed with redress and meaningful action,” says Kahurangi Carter.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 