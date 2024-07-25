Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

National Disgrace For Children In Poverty

Thursday, 25 July 2024, 4:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Shifting the goalposts on child poverty is a new low for the National-led government.

“New Zealand’s suspicions were raised when the Government failed to show any real interest in solving the issue of child poverty, and had zero plans to achieve the targets,” Labour spokesperson for social development Carmel Sepuloni said.

“Now we find out they’ve secretly changed the targets Labour set, and made them easier for their own Government to achieve.

“They have already made a conscious decision to increase the number of children in poverty by changing the way benefits increase to pay for tax cuts, we knew that they were plotting something callous.

“Officials warned the Government the number of children living in poverty would likely increase by 7,000 in four years as a result of these benefit indexing changes. One estimate predicted that as many as 13,000 extra children would be in poverty by 2028.

“Make no mistake, the Minister for Social Development Louise Upston is well aware of these figures but continues to press on regardless. This underhanded behaviour is what this Government is well known for.

“In Budget 2024 the Government made tax changes knowing that 9,000 beneficiaries would be worse off, did nothing to ease cost-of-living pressure and is letting unemployment continue to rise.

“Increasing wages and benefits are key to lifting children out of poverty. Labour lifted 77,000 children out of poverty between Budgets 2018 and 2023.

“Lifting children out of poverty is the moral obligation of any good government. This one clearly doesn’t have any,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 