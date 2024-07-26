Government Upgrading Rail Services For Commuters In The Lower North Island

It’s a great day for those who live in the lower North Island region, because our Government is investing over $800m to upgrade commuter rail, says MP for Ōtaki Tim Costley and MP for Rangitīkei Suze Redmayne.

“Delivering reliable, effective and efficient public transport is a top priority for our Government, and we know just how important an effective transport link to Wellington is for those who live and commute from Levin, Ōtaki, Waikanae, Paraparaumu and Shannon,” said Mr Costley.

“The current fleet operating on the Manawatū line is in critical need of replacement after years of frustrating delays for commuters. The investment by our Government today will provide a new fleet of 18 four-car units, in the lower North Island, the doubling of peak services on the Manawatū line, and additional off-peak services, said Ms Redmayne.

“These new trains will be delivered and enter operations on existing services from 2028, with higher frequency services expected to start from 2029. To support their operation, KiwiRail will also be upgrading platforms north of Waikanae Station, enabling overnight stabling at Masterton, and upgrading track and signal infrastructure on the Manawatū line.

“Our Government is focused on delivering transport projects that provide reliability to commuters, benefit businesses and support economic growth. This investment does just that – improving the transport connections between our region and Wellington, in order to boost productivity and support our regional economy.

“Today is a big win for those of us in the lower North Island. We’ve both talked to many of you throughout the campaign and since we entered Parliament about our public transport system and the reliability of our train network. This investment by our Government will provide certainty for years to come.”

