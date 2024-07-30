New Zealand To Welcome President Of India

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced that the President of India, Her Excellency Droupadi Murmu, will make a State visit to New Zealand next week.

“This is the second time New Zealand will be welcoming an Indian President, following Shri Pranab Mukherjee’s visit in 2016,” Mr Luxon says.

“New Zealand and India have a long-standing and vibrant relationship, and my Government is committed to deepening and broadening our connections. I spoke with Prime Minister Modi ten days ago. Having already visited India this year, the Deputy Prime Minister met the Indian Foreign Minister this past weekend in Laos. The Minister for Trade made another visit to New Delhi last week for meetings with his counterpart.

“President Murmu’s visit is particularly welcome at a time of increased engagement between the New Zealand and Indian Governments. The visit will also highlight our strong people-to-people and cultural links.”

New Zealand is home to about 300,000 people of Indian origin, who make an important contribution to our business, community and society. Hindi is the fifth most spoken language in New Zealand, and Indian students also make up the second largest cohort of international students in New Zealand.

“President Murmu is a highly respected leader in India. She is the second female and the first person from a tribal community to hold the position. Her visit will provide an important opportunity to reaffirm New Zealand as a trusted and supportive bilateral and regional partner to India,” Mr Luxon says.

President Murmu and her delegation will attend a series of events in Auckland and Wellington during her visit from August 7-9, including an official welcome at Government House, official talks with the Governor-General, Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a State dinner hosted by the Governor-General.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

