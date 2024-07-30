Vanuatu PM Visits New Zealand For Bilateral Talks

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will meet next week for talks on labour mobility, climate change, advancing Pacific regionalism and other areas of mutual interest.

“New Zealand and Vanuatu have a long-standing friendship and both aspire to a safe, secure and economically prosperous Pacific Region,” Mr Luxon says.

“I’m looking forward to building on our relationship and reaffirming New Zealand’s support as a trusted partner to Vanuatu.”

Mr Salwai last visited New Zealand in 2019 and this will be his third official visit as Prime Minister. He will be accompanied by Vanuatu’s Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Rick Tchamako Mahe.

The relationship between New Zealand and Vanuatu is underpinned by shared regional interests. Vanuatu is a key partner to New Zealand’s Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme, providing the largest number of employees each year.

While in New Zealand, Prime Minister Salwai will have meetings with Mr Luxon and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters. He will also connect with Recognised Seasonal Employee workers and conduct a range of meetings in Auckland.

