Government Restores Local Decision-making

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Local Government

The Government has today delivered upon one of its key promises to New Zealanders by restoring the rights of communities to determine whether to introduce Māori wards, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown says.

“The passing of Local Government (Electoral Legislation and Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Bill draws a line under the divisive policies introduced by the previous government that denied local communities a say over whether to establish these constituencies.

“The Bill restores the rights of voters in local communities to determine whether to introduce Māori wards on their councils, a decision which restores local democracy and decision making”

“There is no more local a form of government than individuals being able to decide on local issues at the ballot box.”

The Bill will also require councils that established Māori wards without a referendum to hold a binding poll alongside the 2025 local elections.

“Requiring councils to hold a poll if they established a Māori ward without holding a poll previously allows the community to have their say.

“Restoring the right to local referendums on the establishment and ongoing use of Māori wards is a commitment under both the ACT and NZ First coalition agreements with National,” Mr Brown says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

