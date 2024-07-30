Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Restores Local Decision-making

Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 4:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Simeon Brown
Minister of Local Government

The Government has today delivered upon one of its key promises to New Zealanders by restoring the rights of communities to determine whether to introduce Māori wards, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown says.

“The passing of Local Government (Electoral Legislation and Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Bill draws a line under the divisive policies introduced by the previous government that denied local communities a say over whether to establish these constituencies.

“The Bill restores the rights of voters in local communities to determine whether to introduce Māori wards on their councils, a decision which restores local democracy and decision making”

“There is no more local a form of government than individuals being able to decide on local issues at the ballot box.”

The Bill will also require councils that established Māori wards without a referendum to hold a binding poll alongside the 2025 local elections.

“Requiring councils to hold a poll if they established a Māori ward without holding a poll previously allows the community to have their say.

“Restoring the right to local referendums on the establishment and ongoing use of Māori wards is a commitment under both the ACT and NZ First coalition agreements with National,” Mr Brown says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 