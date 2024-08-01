Regulatory Review Into Agricultural And Horticultural Products Now Underway

Hon David Seymour

Minister for Regulation

Hon Penny Simmonds

Minister for the Environment

Hon Andrew Hoggard

Minister for Food Safety

Regulation Minister David Seymour, Environment Minister Penny Simmonds, and Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard have confirmed the regulatory review into the approval path for agricultural and horticultural products is now underway, with the terms of reference approved.

“This review by the Ministry for Regulation will look at how we can speed up the process to get our farmers and growers access to the sorts of safe, innovative products they need to remain competitive,” Mr Seymour says.

“Right now, there are too many delays, and the process is too complex. It stops farmers and growers from getting access to products that have been approved by other OECD countries.

“One business I visited recently described the current process to me as like being in the ice cream queue behind a family of 13, because all applications – changes and new products – are in the same line. It all just takes too long.

“This has to change. The terms of reference released today outline the scope of the review, and the Ministry for Regulation is ready to take submissions.

“The Ministry will now engage with those who import, manufacture, or sell agricultural and horticulture products – as well as regulators and agencies responsible for regulatory systems, and relevant interested groups. I expect them to report back on this work by the end of the year.”

Ms Simmonds has welcomed progress on this review.

“Access to agricultural and horticultural products is important in providing protection against pests and disease. New products may have improved environmental benefits, involving softer chemicals. Our farmers and growers need access to these products to remain effective and competitive,” Ms Simmonds says.

Mr Hoggard says the primary sector will welcome this review.

“Farmers and growers need to stay competitive so New Zealand can grow GDP and reduce its deficit. The review will ensure that the approval path for these products balances access with managing risks to human health, trade, the environment and animal welfare. Throughout the review, we will be mindful of how regulation of agricultural and horticultural products relates to trade and the importance of maintaining New Zealand’s reputation as a trusted trade partner,” Mr Hoggard says.

Notes:

The Ministry for Regulation is leading the review, supported by the Ministry for Primary Industries, New Zealand Food Safety, Ministry for the Environment and the Environmental Protection Authority.

The scope of the review will consider the approval path for products for use in agriculture and horticulture, and the relevant parts of the Agricultural Compounds and Veterinary Medicines, and the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms regulatory systems.

The review will not look at the regulation of gene technology.

A full copy of the review’s terms of reference can be found from 8am, 1 August, here.

The Ministry for Regulation’s engagement hub will be open for feedback on the review from 8am, 1 August, here.

