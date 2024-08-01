Antarctica New Zealand Board Appointment

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has appointed Keiran Horne to the Board of Antarctica New Zealand.

Ms Horne will bring to the Board extensive expertise in audit and assurance, following a career as an insolvency practitioner. She also has broad governance experience, including in the government sector.

“Ms Horne’s expertise will be a further asset to the Board as it works to progress the Scott Base Redevelopment project in an effective and efficient manner,” Mr Peters says.

