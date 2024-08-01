Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Parliament

Antarctica New Zealand Board Appointment

Thursday, 1 August 2024, 10:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has appointed Keiran Horne to the Board of Antarctica New Zealand.

Ms Horne will bring to the Board extensive expertise in audit and assurance, following a career as an insolvency practitioner. She also has broad governance experience, including in the government sector.

“Ms Horne’s expertise will be a further asset to the Board as it works to progress the Scott Base Redevelopment project in an effective and efficient manner,” Mr Peters says.

