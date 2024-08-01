Antarctica New Zealand Board Appointment

Foreign
Minister Winston Peters has appointed Keiran Horne to the
Board of Antarctica New Zealand.
Ms Horne will bring
to the Board extensive expertise in audit and assurance,
following a career as an insolvency practitioner. She also
has broad governance experience, including in the government
sector.
“Ms Horne’s expertise will be a further
asset to the Board as it works to progress the Scott Base
Redevelopment project in an effective and efficient
manner,” Mr Peters
says.
