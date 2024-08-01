Boosting NZ Wine Tourism New Bill Simplifies Wine Tasting Regulations

New Zealand’s standing as a premier wine tourism destination has had a significant boost with the passing of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Winery Cellar Door Tasting) Amendment Bill supporting the growth of wine tourism. The Bill brings legislation for winery cellar doors into the 21st Century, enabling wineries to have the option to charge for providing a tourism experience through wine tastings at the cellar door.

"I am committed to supporting local wineries and enhancing New Zealand's wine tourism," says Mr. Smith, Member of Parliament for the Kaikoura electorate stretching from Marlborough to North Canterbury. "This Bill is practical and supportive. By allowing wineries to charge for samples and simplifying licensing requirements, we are helping wineries to thrive, while promoting responsible drinking practices.

New Zealand’s ten wine regions are a vital part of the national and regional economy, directly employing more than 6,000 people or more than 12,000 indirectly. Significantly, the fifth biggest consumers of New Zealand wine are New Zealanders themselves, with domestic sales exceeding $40m and likely to increase further with wine tourism boosted as a result of the Bill.

“These changes will make a difference to the economic growth and development of New Zealand’s regions, and it is a welcome addition to the rural economy” says Mr. Smith. Wine tourism brings significant economic benefits, supporting local businesses from accommodations and restaurants to other tourist attractions.

Wineries have long played a role in tourism yet all too often, bureaucratic hurdles impact growth. “This Bill cuts through that, letting wineries concentrate on what they do best—creating world-class wines and memorable experiences for visitors," Mr. Smith adds.

The Bill sets a reasonable sample size, ensuring responsible drinking by focusing on quality over quantity. Additionally, wineries can now hold both an off-licence and an on-licence without creating separate legal entities, reducing costs and complexities.

“Our Government is committed to fostering an environment where small businesses can thrive and I am proud that my Members Bill will support hard-working New Zealanders. By cutting red tape, supporting responsible drinking, and boosting our wine industry, we are making sure our beautiful wine regions continue to thrive and attract visitors from around the world,” Mr. Smith concludes.

