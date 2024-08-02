Labour Leader Statement On Cancellation Of March 15 Royal Commission Of Inquiry Recommendations

“Almost five years on, there should be no better time to complete the 44 recommendations the Royal Commission of Inquiry made after March 15,” said Labour Leader Chris Hipkins.

“Calling it quits before implementing all the recommendations while hinting at liberalisation of the law around semi-automatics is out of touch.

“The Government has a responsibility to do right by the affected community and families. Taking the steps to ensure something like March 15 never happens again requires leadership, something the Government is shirking.

“Taking investment from work being done on reporting threat channels and no money for counter terrorism advisory group are terrible cuts.

“Disappointing is not enough of a word,” said Chris Hipkins

