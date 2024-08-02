Document Dump Still Doesn’t Make The Case For AUKUS

The Government continues its pretence that its promotion of Aukus Pillar 2 is what Labour did previously, which is just not correct, released papers show.

The document release today coincides with warnings by Australian defence expert Hugh White, who said escalating strategic rivalry carries a serious risk of escalating to a nuclear conflict.

The Government has failed to make a case for joining AUKUS Pillar 2 and Labour remains unconvinced that joining is in New Zealand’s interests.

“The Government’s document dump is a shallow attempt to say “Labour started this” but it doesn’t cut the mustard,” says Labour’s foreign affairs spokesperson David Parker.

“The Government has been so stung by the opposition from left and right to its desire to sign up to AUKUS Pillar 2, it has resorted to releasing old briefing papers to try and argue it was simply continuing Labour policy.

“But the record shows Labour leader Chris Hipkins said his preference was for some other arrangement going into the 2023 election.

“Since the National Government took office there has been a significant change in attitude, with Ministers talking up New Zealand joining Pillar 2 of AUKUS.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In briefings for the Australia-NZ ministerial meeting after the election it was revealed officials were “actively looking for ways in which to participate in Pillar 2, particularly in those areas where New Zealand can make a material contribution.”

Prior to attending the ANZMIN dialogue in Melbourne in late January 2024, Defence Minister Judith Collins said, "We are interested in being involved in Pillar 2. It's not a secret."

During a trip to Washington in April, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters released a joint statement with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken which stated that, "We share the view that arrangements such as the Quad, AUKUS, and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity contribute to peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and see powerful reasons for New Zealand engaging practically with them, as and when all parties deem it appropriate."

“Christopher Luxon recently positioned New Zealand as acting an extension of the USA military ambitions in the South China sea, saying it was critical that New Zealand be a “force multiplier for Australia and the US and other partners.”

“Labour continues to be unconvinced joining AUKUS offers New Zealand significant benefits, and that the Government has yet to explain the rationale for joining a security pact designed to militarily contain China, our biggest trading partner,” said David Parker.

“Does the National led government see China as a military threat to New Zealand? And if they see US-China superpower rivalry as a threat to peace and security, why do they think backing the United States in its competitive struggle against China is a good way to avoid war or protect New Zealand’s national interests?

“These questions need to be answered before any moves are made to significantly re-align New Zealand’s foreign policy,” said David Parker.

© Scoop Media

