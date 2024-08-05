Cancer Drug Delay Is The Cruel Result Of Govt's Bad Decisions

The Government’s decision to delay the free availability of life-saving cancer drug Keytruda means more waiting for patients who have already been hurt by National’s bad decisions.

“Te Whatu Ora has been offered Keytruda free of charge but is delaying taking up the offer by two months,” Labour health spokesperson Ayesha Verrall said.

“We don’t accept the Government’s spin that the health system isn’t ready to deliver these treatments; Keytruda is used in the treatment of eight cancers, for two of those cancers it would reduce workload on hospitals if introduced tomorrow. For other uses only some hospitals have concerns about readiness.

“The Government needs to reveal what will be different on October 1, as opposed to August 1, that mean these medicines can’t be given now?

“It is hard to believe they will have more oncologists or oncology nurses in place in two months, when there is a hiring freeze now.

“Once again Dr Reti has shown he is unwilling to push to get patients what they need,” said Ayesha Verrall.

