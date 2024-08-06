Deputy PM To Lead Political Delegation To Pacific

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters will lead a broad political delegation on a four-country tour of the Pacific later this week.

The delegation – which also includes Chair of the Labour Pacific Caucus Hon Jenny Salesa; Chair of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee (FADTC) Tim van de Molen; and FADTC member Teanau Tuiono – will visit Fiji, Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI), the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) and Palau.

“The Pacific is a major focus of New Zealand’s foreign policy, and it is important that we get out into the region and spend time with all members of the Pacific family,” Mr Peters says.

“We have the goal of visiting all other 17 members of the Pacific Islands Forum during 2024, and this visit will mean we have made it to 14 so far.”

The delegation’s visit to Fiji will coincide with the Pacific Islands Forum Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

“As one of its founding members, New Zealand is firmly committed to the Forum as our region’s pre-eminent political entity and principal platform for advancing the Pacific’s priorities and for tackling regional problems,” Mr Peters says.

Following the Forum Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Mr Peters will lead the cross-party delegation on a three-country tour across Micronesia.

“Every member of the Pacific family matters to New Zealand, and this is an opportunity to exchange perspectives with the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau on key regional issues to deepen our understanding of their priorities. New Zealand is committed to strengthening our Micronesian relationships, and this visit is a visible demonstration of that,” Mr Peters says.

The delegation departs New Zealand on the evening of Thursday 8 August and returns on the morning of Friday 16 August.

