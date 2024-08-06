Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Deputy PM To Lead Political Delegation To Pacific

Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 10:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters will lead a broad political delegation on a four-country tour of the Pacific later this week.

The delegation – which also includes Chair of the Labour Pacific Caucus Hon Jenny Salesa; Chair of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee (FADTC) Tim van de Molen; and FADTC member Teanau Tuiono – will visit Fiji, Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI), the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) and Palau.

“The Pacific is a major focus of New Zealand’s foreign policy, and it is important that we get out into the region and spend time with all members of the Pacific family,” Mr Peters says.

“We have the goal of visiting all other 17 members of the Pacific Islands Forum during 2024, and this visit will mean we have made it to 14 so far.”

The delegation’s visit to Fiji will coincide with the Pacific Islands Forum Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

“As one of its founding members, New Zealand is firmly committed to the Forum as our region’s pre-eminent political entity and principal platform for advancing the Pacific’s priorities and for tackling regional problems,” Mr Peters says.

Following the Forum Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Mr Peters will lead the cross-party delegation on a three-country tour across Micronesia.

“Every member of the Pacific family matters to New Zealand, and this is an opportunity to exchange perspectives with the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau on key regional issues to deepen our understanding of their priorities. New Zealand is committed to strengthening our Micronesian relationships, and this visit is a visible demonstration of that,” Mr Peters says.

The delegation departs New Zealand on the evening of Thursday 8 August and returns on the morning of Friday 16 August.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 