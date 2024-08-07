ACT Calls On Parties To Condemn Attack On Councillor

“The attack on New Plymouth councillor Murray Chong is totally unacceptable and it has to be condemned by all political parties today”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“A slug gun was fired at Chong’s ute last week. He has had his life threatened and his family harassed. He has been so thoroughly intimidated that he felt the need to abstain from voting on Māori wards, an issue he cares deeply about.

“The fact an elected representative has avoided voting on an important issue because he felt intimidated has left the ratepayers who voted for him without a voice.

“It’s never acceptable to intimidate someone who is voting on behalf of the public because it is an attack on voters and on democracy.

"Every political party must unequivocally condemn the intimidation of Murray Chong and affirm that he has the right to vote how he likes sanctioned only by voters in a secret ballot."

© Scoop Media

