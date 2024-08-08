Minister McClay To Take Agriculture And Trade Visit To India

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

Minister of Forestry

Minister for Trade

Agriculture and Trade, Minister Todd McClay will undertake an agriculture, forestry and trade visit to India next week to strengthen relationships, unlock opportunities and promote New Zealand businesses.

This follows the State visit of Indian President, Her Excellency Droupadi Murmu, this week.

“India is an important partner for New Zealand, and the Government is committed to achieving a step-up in our relationship,” Mr McClay says.

“We are developing deeper and stronger engagement across all facets of the relationship, including in food and fibre exports which hit $213 million last year.

“The Government has set the aspirational target of doubling exports by value in ten years, and unlocking the Indian market of 1.4 billion people will play a pivotal role in achieving this.” Mr McClay says.

"Growing our trade relationships will boost New Zealand’s economy, lift incomes, reduce the cost of living and provide the public services Kiwis deserve.

In Delhi, Mr McClay is planned to meet with his counterpart, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal – for what will be their fifth in-person meeting in 9 months. Meetings with Ministers responsible for agriculture and primary industries are also planned.

“I look forward to discussions on the full breadth of New Zealand’s agricultural and trade relationship with India, including areas where increased cooperation can build a stronger food and fibre sector relationship and support commercial opportunities in both directions,” Mr McClay says.

Mr McClay will travel to Gujarat to meet with local and New Zealand businesses in-market, and Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel.

“I am looking forward to engaging with businesses on the ground and unlocking opportunities to share insights and expertise across a range of sectors.

“New Zealand and India share a warm relationship and I’m confident both countries can build stronger food and fibre sectors, support commercial opportunities, and foster conditions that spur growth on both sides.”

