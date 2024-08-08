More Certainty Around Earthquake-prone Buildings

Hon Minister Chris Penk

Minister for Building and Construction

The Government is moving at pace to provide greater certainty about the seismic risk system, by progressing a Bill that extends the remediation deadline for earthquake-prone buildings, Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk says.

“There are over five thousand earthquake-prone buildings up and down the country and in many instances these buildings are not being remediated because complying with the regulations is proving too complex and too costly,” Mr Penk says.

“The current system lacks clarity. Just this week there were news stories about a building in Porirua that one assessment rated as 15 per cent of New Building Standard, meaning it is has a relatively high earthquake risk, while another assessment rated it as 70 per cent of new building standards, meaning it has low risk.

“That’s why we are undertaking a full review of the earthquake-prone building system to investigate ways to simplify and clarify the system. Building owners need more certainty and better incentivisation to remediate or demolish their earthquake-prone buildings.

“While this review is underway it is only fair that we extend the remediation deadlines for earthquake-prone buildings.

“The Building (Earthquake-prone Building Deadlines and Other Matters) Amendment Bill, which passed its first reading today, extends the remediation deadline for all non-lapsed earthquake-prone buildings, as of 2 April 2024, by four years. The extension will take effect when the Bill passes into law, which is expected by the end of the year. There will also be an option to extend deadlines by a further two years if required.

“There are nearly 500 buildings which have remediation deadlines that are set to expire over the next four years. It is important to provide temporary relief from legal compliance and the threat of enforcement to these owners while we work through the review. In the meantime, building owners who are able to carry out remediation work, are encouraged to do so.

“The over-riding goal of the review is to create a system that will keep New Zealanders safe through managing seismic risk while being pragmatic about real-world costs and barriers.”

Notes:

More information on the earthquake-prone building and seismic risk management review can be found here Earthquake-prone building and seismic risk management review | Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (mbie.govt.nz).

The Building (Earthquake-prone Building Deadlines and Other Matters) Amendment Bill also includes provisions relating to: independently qualified persons and the building warrant of fitness scheme as one response to the Loafers Lodge fire in May 2023 other minor and technical amendments to improve the operation and workability of provisions in the Building Act.



