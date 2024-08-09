Graeme Mason To Chair NZ Film Commission

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister for Arts, Culture & Heritage

Graeme Mason has been appointed chair of the New Zealand Film Commission, Arts Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“Graeme brings a wealth of leadership skills as well as local and international industry experience that will be invaluable to the role.

“He has been the chief executive of Screen Australia for a decade, previously chief executive of NZFC itself for over four years, and has more than 30 years of international experience in film, television, and multimedia businesses.

“Graeme has supported creatives to reach local and global audiences throughout his career working with large studios in the US, a UK television network, independent producers, and government agencies.

“I would like to thank his predecessor Alastair Carruthers for his services on the board and for sharing his extensive governance and sector knowledge with the organisation.”

