Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Graeme Mason To Chair NZ Film Commission

Friday, 9 August 2024, 1:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Paul Goldsmith
Minister for Arts, Culture & Heritage

Graeme Mason has been appointed chair of the New Zealand Film Commission, Arts Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“Graeme brings a wealth of leadership skills as well as local and international industry experience that will be invaluable to the role.

“He has been the chief executive of Screen Australia for a decade, previously chief executive of NZFC itself for over four years, and has more than 30 years of international experience in film, television, and multimedia businesses.

“Graeme has supported creatives to reach local and global audiences throughout his career working with large studios in the US, a UK television network, independent producers, and government agencies.

“I would like to thank his predecessor Alastair Carruthers for his services on the board and for sharing his extensive governance and sector knowledge with the organisation.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 