Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

NZ, Australia To Establish Humanitarian Warehouses With Partners Across The Pacific

Friday, 9 August 2024, 1:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand and Australia have joined a range of other partners in supporting the establishment of humanitarian relief warehouses across the Pacific, Foreign Ministers Winston Peters and Penny Wong say.

“As we know all too well, the Pacific is exposed to a wide range of natural hazards and other risks – including cyclones, earthquakes, tsunamis, flooding, volcanoes and disease. These disasters can lead to immense humanitarian need,” New Zealand Foreign Minister Peters says.

“This initiative places Pacific countries at the centre of responses. It will give countries access to humanitarian relief supplies within 48 hours of a disaster to help meet immediate needs following an emergency.”

Ministers Peters and Wong are currently in Fiji, to attend the Pacific Islands Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting.

New Zealand and Australia will invest a combined NZ $47.5 million, working alongside other partners such as the United States, France, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom. The initiative will see warehouses built in 14 Pacific Islands countries and Timor-Leste.

“The Pacific Humanitarian Warehousing Program is an excellent Pacific led initiative, and Australia and New Zealand are proud to back it to help ensure there is easily accessible support and supplies on the ground for communities when disaster strikes,’ Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong says.

“This is a practical demonstration of how we are working together to address our shared challenges.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 