Former Hastings Mayor Appointed As Crown Manager

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Local Government

Hon Mark Mitchell

Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery

Lawrence Yule has been appointed Crown Manager to Hawke’s Bay Regional and Wairoa District Councils, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown has announced.

“I am pleased to appoint Mr Yule, whose extensive governance experience and ability to manage strong relationships with Ministers, Members of Parliament, and local government, will be invaluable to progressing the delivery of flood protection planned for Wairoa.

“Mr Yule’s role will be to ensure the councils cooperate and comply with his directions and work effectively together to mitigate the kind of disastrous flooding we saw during Cyclone Gabrielle and last June’s weather events, and to give the community more confidence.

“This critical role will focus on getting the right systems in place to deliver a flood management catchment plan and flood protection works. Mr Yule will look at identifying suitable solutions, community engagement and implementation,” Mr Brown says.

“Recent events have highlighted the vulnerability of the Wairoa township to future flood damage. There is an increasingly urgent need to progress these protection efforts. The Crown Manager’s role will be crucial to make this happen,” Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell says.

“Wairoa has experienced two severe weather events in the last couple of years. Being Chair of Wairoa’s Flood Protection Stakeholder Group, Mr Yule understands the weather-related challenges the township is facing.

“The Government is delivering on its commitment to support this community by increasing its flood resilience. Failure to act is not an option,” Mr Mitchell says.

Mr Yule’s Crown Manager role will begin on 15 August 2024. The term of the role is one and a half years until 13 February 2026.

