Statement In Response To Police Association

Monday, 12 August 2024, 5:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nicole McKee
Associate Minister of Justice

An open letter from the Police Association’s Chris Cahill complaining about a lack of consultation is ironic given he supported the three-day select committee process in 2019 which largely shut out the views of affected New Zealanders, Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee says.

“In relation to changes to Part 6 of the Arms Act, I have sought the views of the groups who are the most likely to be impacted. Given they were largely ignored during previous ‘consultations’ – one of which allowed just three days for select committee consultation – we have been very conscious of giving everyone an opportunity to be heard, and that will include the Police Association.

“The consultation we have undertaken so far has involved groups which were set up by the previous Government and the New Zealand Police, among others.

“The select committee stage for the Part 6 changes will provide the chance for all New Zealanders to have their say. Mr Cahill’s claims that we have been undertaking ‘restricted consultation’ and the Police Association has been ‘deliberately excluded’ demonstrate a paranoia ill-befitting of the organisation he represents.

“Mr Cahill complains the Police Association is being left out of consultation in relation to a review of the firearms registry, but that has not yet started.

“The purpose of a review is to evaluate evidence. This review will do the due diligence which should have been done by the previous Government.

“I understand that Mr Cahill is feeling left out of the process, but he should be reassured by the fact that he, and all New Zealanders, will have an opportunity to make submissions as the four phases of firearm law reform progress through the legislative process.”

