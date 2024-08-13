Labour/Greens Promoting Misery Industrial Complex

“The Greens should borrow the values of working New Zealanders, rather than stealing their money”, says ACT Leader David Seymour, responding to the overreaction to the Government’s proposed welfare reforms.

“A culture of perpetual victimhood doesn’t just cost money – it costs the spirit of New Zealanders who most need some self-belief.

“The real problem with Labour and the Greens is that they steal money off people who get up, go to work, and try to make a better life for themselves.

“We’d all be better off if Labour and the Greens tried borrowing the values of working people, instead of stealing their money and using it to fund the misery industrial complex that is multi-generational welfare.

“It does nothing for the children of people on benefits to see adults sleeping their futures away.

“That’s why ACT stands by the Government’s welfare reforms. Far from being a radical change, we’re implementing values most New Zealanders see as normal.”

