NZ Supporting Wellbeing Of Children In The Pacific

Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 3:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Deputy Prime Minister
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Improving the well-being of children across the Pacific is an important development focus arear for New Zealand, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says.

“This focus is underpinned by a commitment to longer-term economic development for the benefit of current and future generations,” Mr Peters says, during a visit to Pohnpei in the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM).

New Zealand will invest $NZ4.4 million to support UNICEF-led projects for improving early childhood development outcomes across the North Pacific.

“Our engagements here in FSM are a vital opportunity to hear the perspectives of local political leaders, deepen our understanding of Micronesian priorities, and show our continued commitment to the region,” Mr Peters says.

Mr Peters is accompanied in FSM by Chair of the Labour Pacific Caucus, Hon Jenny Salesa; Chair of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee (FADTC) Tim van de Molen; and FADTC member Teanau Tuiono.

While in FSM, the delegation is meeting President Wesley Simina, Vice President Aren Palik, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Lorin Robert, and the FSM Congressional Committee on Foreign Affairs, to discuss shared priorities and exchange perspectives on regional issues.

FSM is the third destination of the delegation’s four-country Pacific tour, following Fiji and the Republic of Marshall Islands, and to be followed by Palau.

