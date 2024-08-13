Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
New Zealanders Welcome Tax Relief

Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 4:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nicola Willis
Minister of Finance

For Kiwis who get paid fortnightly, tax relief will be a welcome sight in pay packets, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.

“A fortnight has passed since our tax relief package came into effect. Most Kiwis would have had at least one pay since then.

“People can check and compare their previous payslips to see how much they have benefited from the tax relief so far. Every little bit counts right now and that little extra in pay packets will provide some real help with the cost-of-living.

“We said we’d deliver fully-funded income tax relief for the squeezed middle, so Kiwi families can keep more of their hard-earned money. We’ve delivered on that promise.

“Overall, 83 per cent of Kiwis – 94 per cent of households - will benefit from our tax package.

“On average, households with children will be better off by $78 a fortnight. That’s money to put towards what’s important – the weekly food shop, paying the power bill, a family outing,” Nicola Willis says.

On top of the tax changes, the new FamilyBoost payment, which reimburses families for a portion of their early childhood education fees, up to $150 a fortnight, was launched on 1 July. Families with children in ECE can find out if they are eligible at IRD.govt.nz.

