Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Boot Camps Experiment Drags On

Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 4:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The Government’s half-hearted report card on their boot camps experiment just highlights again why they are a waste of time and money.

“Karen Chhour’s update that she’s ‘mostly satisfied’ with her pilot will be of no relief to the many advocates, experts and survivors who’ve continued expressing their concerns about the camps,” children’s spokesperson Willow-Jean Prime said.

“With one participant already having left the pilot, it’s worrying to see the National-led Government scrambling to pass legislation to prevent future participants from leaving these camps.

“Karen Chhour has done little to quell worries for these young people’s safety and has recently failed to front up to the hard questions, instead opting to blame those who ask them.

“We’ve had Prime Minister Christopher Luxon previously criticise Oranga Tamariki staff, saying military leaders would be better mentors for our young people.

“We then heard from the Police Minister that the NZDF would have ‘heavy involvement’, that there’d be 30 NZDF staff actively involved. We’ve later found out the NZDF would have no frontline involvement and now we learn all the staff are existing Oranga Tamariki workers.

“This, coupled with the fact that staff have only had two weeks of prior training to be military leaders, makes this experiment all the more concerning.

“With both Christopher Luxon and Karen Chhour failing to guarantee the safety of those in boot camps, it’s a clear sign that we shouldn’t be walking back down this path,” said Willow-Jean Prime.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 