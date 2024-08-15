Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Parliament

Company Directors Finally Get Privacy And Safety Win

Thursday, 15 August 2024, 4:18 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT MP Laura Trask is welcoming the announcement that company directors will have the option to remove their home address from the Companies Register.

“The Government’s announcement today finally addresses a serious concern for company directors who have risked stalking and harassment," says Trask.

“I’ve heard some pretty horrible stories from the likes of hairdressers and tradies who’ve had to worry about stalkers, aggrieved contractors, or abusive exes knowing where they live and showing up at any time of day or night, and it’s an issue that’s ranked as a top concern in surveys of company directors.

“In one case reported by The Post a director felt forced to break the law to avoid having her address listed, because the legal option – getting a protection order – would have involved cost, delay, and potentially even coming face to face with the man harassing her.

“ACT has long argued the requirement for company directors to share their home address is unjustified and risks ugly unintended consequences, and as a former company director myself I was glad to help keep this on the agenda, along with Brooke van Velden.”

Trask has sponsored a member’s bill to address this issue, which in turn was previously sponsored by Brooke van Velden during the previous term of Parliament. Van Velden withdrew her bill after a commitment from the Labour Government that action would be taken – a commitment that was not fulfilled.

