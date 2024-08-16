Trans-Tasman Relationship In Great Shape

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has wrapped up a successful two-day visit to Australia, with a meeting in Canberra with his counterpart Anthony Albanese.

“Prime Minister Albanese and I had a hugely productive discussion and I’m pleased to report our relationship is stronger than ever,” Mr Luxon says.

The leaders released a joint statement at the conclusion of the meeting and agreed to do more to ensure the trans-Tasman alliance remains fit for the modern context.

“Prime Minister Albanese and I discussed our work together in support of Pacific priorities. We are both looking forward to the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum in Tonga, where we will meet leaders from across the region.

“We also invited our Defence Ministers to sign a renewed Joint Statement on Closer Defence Relations so our defence forces work even more seamlessly together.”

Boosting economic integration and trading opportunities were also front and centre.

“Australia is our most important economic partner and we want to make it even easier to do business across the Tasman,” Mr Luxon says.

“Both countries are focused on promoting greater regulatory alignment, including in new areas like the clean energy transition. There is also a commitment to make trans-Tasman trade more seamless by improving parts of our mutual recognition arrangements so they remain fit for purpose.”

While in Sydney, Mr Luxon met with members of the New South Wales Government, gained insight through a set of infrastructure-focused calls, met with Australian business leaders and investors, and delivered a speech to the Lowy Institute.

